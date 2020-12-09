After a group of fourth-graders had their class interrupted by a pornographic video, teachers and parents are re-evaluating Zoom calls.

AUSTIN, Texas — Following a 'Zoom bombing' incident this week among a group of Leander students who had their class interrupted with a pornographic video, cyber security experts are now offering parents safety tips.

Brian Linder with Check Point Software Technologies encourages parents to contact their child's school and make sure it is always using passwords during class Zoom calls.

He also recommends only clicking on links from trusted sources, to never share confidential information and to always be aware of the webcam.

"Teach your kids to cover up their webcams. They should turn off or black their microphones when class is not in session, and in cases when they don't need to have their cameras during class, they should turn the cameras off," said Linder.

He said similar incidents have been happening in virtual classrooms across the country.

The Leander incident is still under investigation.