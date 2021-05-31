Thousands crowd Crystal Beach Memorial Day weekend

Some families crossed state lines to enjoy the sunny weather and looser restrictions

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — Thousands crowded Crystal Beach Memorial Day weekend.

Some families even crossed state lines to enjoy the sunny weather and looser restrictions.

“We are actually on vacation,” Heather McConnell, Crystal Beach visitor, said. “We just got into Texas from Florida. We have been on vacation for a little bit and we're enjoying it. You can actually go into a store and not wear a mask unlike down in Florida.”

The sense of normality and change of scenery was a welcoming difference from the artificial lights of her home, McConnell said.

“I was at home and stuck in the house all day,” she said. “Thank God, we are out of the house, and I do not have to work from home anymore. It’s really good.”

Restaurants native to the area welcomed the influx of visitors and expected the looser restrictions to give way to a larger crowd than the previous year.

“Being a seasonal veteran, we kind of knew what to expect with the large parties,” Cristina Cruz, Jose’s Cantina employee, said.

In preparation for the incoming crowd, restaurants brought in extra help.

“Last year, they would have to come in smaller parties because of the guidelines,” Cruz said, “This year we were able to seat all the families together. They are enjoying that time together and the great weather.”