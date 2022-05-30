Crystal Beach crowds celebrated onset of summer while honoring the fallen on Memorial Day

The beach quieted down and the crowds diminished as the night rolled in, but many beach goers said they would return.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — People from Southeast Texas and beyond excitedly enjoyed the sun at Crystal Beach on Bolivar Peninsula on Memorial Day, while keeping in mind those who lost their lives to make enjoying the freedom and fun possible.

Beach goers said they came from as close as Beaumont and as far as Illinois to enjoy a day at the beach and kick off their summer on the peninsula.

"It's great, like, having everybody come out and just celebrate Memorial Day and celebrating those who have served our country and everything,” Kayla Kirkland, beach goer, said.

Kirkland traveled from League City to enjoy Memorial Day with her friends on Crystal Beach. The beach goer said it was nice to see the crowds of people enjoying themselves after the 2021 Memorial Day was observed with caution due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"It's been really nice seeing everybody step out of their house and being comfortable coming out and everything, and especially celebrating our country,” Kirkland said.

While she enjoyed her day in the sun, Kirkland said the importance of Memorial Day and the ultimate sacrifice military men and women made for her freedoms were at the forefront of her mind.

"Celebrating those who have actually gone to war for us and everything, so they deserve it, and it's all for them," Kirkland said.

Cameron Lyons and Ty Wilson are friends who went to the Bolivar Peninsula for their graduation party. They expressed their excitement to start their summer off at the beach.

"Just to hangout," Wilson said. "That's what we all come here for. I think it's a blast every time though."

The 2022 Memorial Day holds a special meaning for Lyons, as he plans to join the Army soon.

"Today's all about honoring those who fell for our country and really paving the road for others to keep our nice country safe,” Lyons said.

Beach goers enjoyed the sun while remembering those who have died serving our country. Many said it was hard to leave the beach Monday after all the fun they had.

"It's amazing how many people came out today, all the people around here just being able to socialize and have a great time," Lizeth Shelley, beach goers, said. "I really love it."

