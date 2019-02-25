BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police detectives are asking for the community's help in finding the person who broke into a Southeast Texas meat plant that makes sausage and boudin.

The suspect used a rock to shatter a window, breaking into Zummo Meat Company on St. James Boulevard on Feb. 9.

Detective Mary Kibodeaux said the man ransacked several offices and stole a briefcase with a laptop and blank company checks.

Police said the suspect is a black man around 30 to 40 years old, about 6 ft. 1 in. tall, medium build, with a neatly trimmed goatee.

Anyone with any information about this or any other crime should call Southeast Texas Crimestoppers at 833-TIPS. All tips are kept anonymous, and may be eligible for a cash reward.

