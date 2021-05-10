Father Luis Urriza asked to leave Diocese of Beaumont after 75 years of service

Urriza, who's originally from Spain, came to Beaumont in the 1940s and literally built Cristo Rey Catholic Church from the ground.

BEAUMONT, Texas — For over 75 years, Father Luis Urriza has served the Cristo Rey Catholic Church community in Beaumont, but his time within the Diocese of Beaumont may be coming to an end soon.

The news of Urriza's impending leave caught both him and his parishioners off guard.



Urriza said Bishop David Toups told him on Sunday that he has to leave the Parish he helped found by October 16.

Some of those in the Hispanic Catholic community said he united the group at the time when they were divided.



Urriza celebrated his 100th birthday with a celebratory mass in August.

"Father Luis belongs to the Augustinians. His province is in Spain, and Bishop received a statement from his provincial that says that Father Luis needs to go back with his community," said Jesus Abrego, co-director for the multicultural ministry office with the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont.

Urriza started his formation with the Augustinians in Spain. It’s a religious order that he has remained obedient to despite working for the Diocese of Beaumont.



The Diocese said they have no control over the order from the Augustinians but are grateful the religious order let Urriza stay in Beaumont for all these years.