"We don't take it as a joke" : Crime Stoppers tip may have prevented Vidor ISD school shooting

In January 2023, a 13-year-old was placed into custody after officials investigated a threat that was made to Vidor ISD via Snapchat.

VIDOR, Texas — The Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers program is what helped prevent a potential deadly situation at Vidor Independent School District campuses.

"That talked about a student sent a talking on social media saying that he was about to shoot up a school," said Crime Stoppers Director Jeremy Raley.

In wake of the deadly Nashville school shooting that called three students and three staff members, Southeast Texas law enforcement want to remind everyone about the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department investigated the tip regarding the threat made to Vidor ISD.

This led to them placing the 13-year-old boy in custody and confiscating a weapon.

Jeremy Raley says it was a tip to Crime Stoppers that prevented unnecessary violence.

He says it's good for kids and staff to know the app is always available and that anyone can report concerning behavior that they may be too scared to talk about, personally.

"It's another tool in the school's tool bag and the students because they learn a lot more than they are giving up information on. They are around the students all day long," Raley said.

Deputy Jacob Rigsby with the Orange County Sheriff's Office says this case is still moving through the judicial process.

"It's pending, it's currently at the juvenile probation office right now, going through that process at the moment," he said.

This isn't the first school threat they have investigated, but deputies say they take each and every one seriously.

"If it's meant to be a joke, we don't take it as a joke. We take things very seriously, that's what students need to know," Rigsby said. "And even if you aren't joking it won't be taken as one, especially with what's happening around the country with our schools it won't be taken lightly."

Raley says it's also important for parents to make sure they are aware of what is being posted to social media.

"Have that relationship with your child that way if they see something they aren't comfortable with they can approach you and report it," Raley said.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.



