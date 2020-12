Emergency crews have been called to the 1100 block of Austin Street.

VIDOR, Texas — Firefighters have been called to the scene of a house fire in Vidor Monday night.

At least one person has been taken to a hospital according to the 12News crew on scene.

Crews are working to put out the flames in the 1100 block of Austin Street.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.