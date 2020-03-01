ORANGE, Texas — Firefighters are working to put out a truck fire at the travel center in Orange at the state line Thursday night.

The driver said he was having trouble with his brakes and pulled over. When he got out to check out the truck, it caught fire.

He told 12News he was able to break the cab away from the trailer before it caught fire. He said he wasn't injured.

The Texas Travel Information Center is located off of I-10.

