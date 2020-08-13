Crews battling house fire in Orange

The fire broke out at 1000 John Avenue

ORANGE, Texas — Firefighters have been called to fight a fire at a home in Orange Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out at 1000 John Avenue.

A neighbor told 12News he went inside to help a man in a wheelchair. He says the man is okay.

Crews haven't said what may have caused the fire.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.