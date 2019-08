BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Fire Rescue was called about nine patients working in a building found to have a high carbon monoxide reading.

The crew was working in the building at 3080 Milam on Wednesday when a high carbon monoxide reading was found due to an issue with a propane floor buffer used in the renovation according to Captain Scott Wheat.

Seven people were evaluated at the scene and two chose to go to the hospital to be checked out.

Wheat said the business is not yet open.