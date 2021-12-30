Beaumont Police investigating fatal collision between SUV and motorcycle

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police are investigating a crash that left one dead Thursday morning.
Police reported the crash at 5:56 a.m.
The crash occurred between an SUV and a motorcycle near the Raceway gas station off Denton Road and College Street.
One person was declared dead at the scene at 6:33 a.m.
Beaumont Police cleared the scene at 8:09 a.m.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.