Crash kills 1 Thursday evening on I-10 near Purple Heart Memorial Bridge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirm a Thursday accident on Interstate 10 near the Purple Heart Memorial Bridge was fatal.

It happened Thursday evening just shy of downtown Beaumont.

Judge Ben Collins tells 12News a 40-year-old woman from Kountze was killed when she crashed in the back of an 18-wheeler.

Details are limited as State troopers are currently handling the investigation.

