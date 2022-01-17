Suspected shooter in deadly Cracker Barrel shooting shot, killed by deputies, HCSO says

The man was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he is a person of interest in a deadly shooting at a Cracker Barrel on Saturday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man who is believed to be the trigger man in a deadly shooting over the weekend was shot and killed Monday by Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies near Atascocita High School, according to authorities.

Authorities said two deputies were involved in the shooting and the man who was shot was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, investigators had been trying to track down a person of interest wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a north Harris County Cracker Barrel last weekend.

That person of interest, who Gonzalez said also has two unrelated open felony warrants, was spotted by authorities in the 17700 block of West Lake Houston Parkway on Monday night.

Deputies said they got out of their vehicle and approached the man, who was on foot.

When they called out his name, the man started running, authorities said. Deputies said the man appeared to have a weapon and was acting like he was pointing it at them.

Authorities said the deputies shot the man. Authorities said they believe he was the gunman who shot a Cracker Barrel manager on Saturday.

No deputies were injured.

The person of interest's identity has not been released.

Cracker Barrel shooting

Family members said 59-year-old Robin Baucom was killed during an attempted robbery on Saturday.

Baucom had worked at Cracker Barrel for 34 years.

According to investigators, just after 6 a.m., a suspect in a newer model Dodge Charger got out of the passenger side of the car and tried to steal an employee’s purse at the Cracker Barrel in the 14800 block of the North Freeway. The business was not open at the time and authorities said the employee was outside ringing a bell to get in when Baucom tried to push back on the door and was shot.

Baucom was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin leaves behind a husband, three kids and three grandkids.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

