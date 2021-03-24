Child Protective Services to virtually connect children with potential foster families in weekend event

CPS is making special accommodations for potential foster parents in Jefferson County this Saturday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — If you've ever considered fostering or adoption, now may be the time. Hundreds of children are in need of a forever home in Southeast Texas.



There are currently 336 kids in foster care in Jefferson County. According to Southeast Texas Child Protective Services workers, the pandemic is putting a strain on the foster care system.

"All of those children are placed, but every day we are removing more children and we're having to travel to place these children in a safe and loving foster home because we don't have enough in our area," said Texas Department of Family and Protective Services representative Shari Pulliam.

CPS is making special accommodations for those interested in being foster parents. This weekend, potential foster or adoptive families are asked to join the Region 5 Collaboration Group Zoom gathering.

How to join the call:

Saturday, March 27, at 10 a.m. until noon.

Meeting ID: 889 0986 8087

Passcode: 324843

Anyone wanting to know more before Saturday’s event can call Melissa LaFleur at (409) 755-4636 Ext. 2243 or email Melissa.Lafleur@dfps.texas.gov.