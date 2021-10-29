Texas Children's Hospital scheduling COVID vaccine appointments for kids

Appointments are available for children between age 5 - 11, according to the hospital's website.

HOUSTON — Texas Children's Hospital is scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children in the Houston area as young as 5 years old, according to their website.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5 - 11 sometime this week.

On the TCH website, the earliest appointments are for Nov. 6. However, we're told this could change if the vaccine is given FDA authorization for small children earlier.

Child must be at least 5 years old at the time of the appointment.

Experts said there is a lower risk of severe COVID-19 in younger children compared to adults, however, the age group has faced substantial illness, including over 8,300 hospitalizations.

"Texas Children’s is excited to kick off this next step in protecting the community during the COVID-19 pandemic," hospital officials said in a statement.

Click here to be redirected to the hospital's appointment portal.

On Tuesday, an FDA advisory panel voted unanimously that the vaccine benefits in preventing coronavirus in children outweigh the potential risks.

The FDA isn’t bound by the panel’s recommendation, but if the agency agrees, there’s still another step. Next week, the CDC will have to decide whether to recommend the shots and which youngsters should get them.

Full-strength shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech already are recommended for everyone 12 and older, but pediatricians and many parents are clamoring for protection for younger children.