COVID-19 concerns continue growing for parents, doctors as children head back to classrooms

A pediatrician said children make up 15 percent of COVID-19 cases across the country.

BEAUMONT, Texas — On Thursday, thousands more Southeast Texas students are heading back to class.

On Wednesday, it was Port Arthur's turn. As students filled the halls and cafeteria at Memorial High School, coronavirus worries have grown for doctors and parents.

One Beaumont mom decided in-person learning won’t work for her child.

“As a mother with my decision with keeping my daughter home from going to public school because of coronavirus it was even more affirmed being that there are more cases, you know, on a rise this year ,” the mom, who asked not to be identified by name, said.

It was a difficult decision, but she said it was also the “right decision” for her little one.



More cases are on the rise especially in pediatric cases, health officials said. Pediatrician Ramona Ataya Dakour said children make up 15 percent of COVID-19 cases across the country.



“I've never been this concerned about our children since the history of the pandemic. We've never seen this case. This increased caseload and children since the [pandemic] started,” Dakour said.



This data is unsettling for doctors as children return back to school.



“I will tell you that my concern is, honestly, I don't see how this is going to work,” Dr. Ray Callas said.



Dr. Callas said if schools are determined to make it work, there are some things you should know.



“Keep masks on. Socially distance them as far as you can, at least six feet apart. Also, to have them have their own little ball of hand sanitizer have them have a soap and water sink or something,” Dr. Callas said.



If your child is over 12 and older, these doctors agree, the COVID-19 vaccine is key.



“I'm going to keep on pushing and screaming at the top of my lungs to just get your kids vaccinated protected,” Dakour said.



The Beaumont mother said for her, it's about avoiding a potential COVID-19 outbreak.



“To just already be homeschooling her I don't have to worry if something happens in the school needs to shut down or whatever,” the Beaumont mother said.



Beaumont ISD’s first day of school is next Tuesday, August 17. School officials are encouraging parents to support kids wearing masks.

Eight Southeast Texas school districts are going back to class tomorrow:

Anahuac, Evadale, Hamshire-Fannett, Hardin, Hull-Daisetta, Nederland, Spurger and Woodville independent school districts.