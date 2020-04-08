Why COVID-19 case numbers at Texas nursing homes aren't matching federal data

Statewide, we are finding thousands of discrepancies between what the state reports and what the federal government says.

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's been nearly a week since the Texas Health And Human Services Commission released detailed info about which nursing homes have COVID-19 cases. We found discrepancies in that data when it was first released.

We first reported noticeable missing information from two nursing homes in Jefferson County. That data has been updated accordingly on the state's website. Statewide, we are finding thousands of discrepancies between what the state reports and what the federal government says.

Data published by the state shows 11,270 nursing home residents have tested positive for COVID-19. But federal data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services records 9,209 cases. That's a difference of more 2,000 residents with COVID-19

And when it comes to COVID-19 deaths, the state says 1,422 people have died, while federal data shows 1,234 deaths. That's a difference of almost 200 lives.

"The point of having publicly reported data is for that data to be accurate and useful and timely, you know. Families need this information. The public needs this information,” said Amanda Fredriksen, the associate state director of advocacy for AARP.

There are also some delays each agency has with reporting data. The state and federal government are reporting data that's two weeks old. An HHSC spokesperson tells 12News the two week delay is "to allow time for a review of the data and fix any errors."

Nursing homes are expected to self-report any positive cases within 24 hours to the state. If they fail too they can be cited by the state.