x
Court of Appeals upholds 73-year sentence for Beaumont man found guilty of murdering mother of his child

Bradley Robert Konning pleaded guilty to murder in 2022 for the death of Lizeth Carpio, the mother of his child.
Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Bradley Robert Konning, 25

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Court of Appeals upheld the 73-year sentence for Beaumont man charged with the murder of a woman.

Bradley Robert Konning pleaded guilty to murder in 2022 for the death of Lizeth Carpio, the mother of his child.

RELATED: 73-year prison sentence ordered for Beaumont man who fatally shot mother of his child in 2021

The jury found Konning failed to prove he acted under the influence of sudden passion.

They determined his punishment and if sudden passion influenced the murder.

Konning's appeal claimed he was bringing flowers to the victim when the murder took place and no juror could have concluded that he was not acting under sudden passion when he committed the crime.

Authorities previously said Konning pulled up to Carpio’s home, jumped out of a car, punched her, stole her gun and then shot her to death.

The appeals court reviewed court transcripts and agreed with the jury that there was ample evidence that Konning did not meet his burden of proof concerning sudden passion and affirmed the judgement against him.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

