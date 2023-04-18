Court hearing Wednesday to determine the future of some buildings at Sabine Park Apartment Homes in Orange

An Orange judge will determine if the buildings are below required standard, then, if they should be demolished or if the owner should have more time to repair them.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGE, Texas — It's been nearly four months since some residents at the Sabine Park Apartment Homes in Orange began living without running water.

On Christmas Eve, freezing temperatures caused the pipes to burst.

Some residents even face electrical problems, leaks and caved ceilings. Tenants previously told 12News they feel like they are "living like animals."

12News and City of Orange officials have made repeated attempts to contact the owners of the private complex, but haven't received a response.

On Wednesday morning, city attorneys and the owners of Sabine Park Apartment Homes are due in front of a judge in Orange.

The city will present evidence, showing why they think this part of the complex should be demolished.

If owners fail to show up, the city will move forward demolishing the building.

A judge will determine if the buildings are substandard, then, if they should be demolished or the owner should have more time to repair them. The judge can also determine if they aren't substandard.

The city would pay for demolition, then, would file a loan to the property to cover the costs.

At the end of January, the Orange Planning and Community Development sent the owners of the complex a letter, giving them until February 3rd to respond, otherwise they would take steps towards a legal battle.

The City of Orange sent a letter in regard to the ongoing issue to two addresses. One was sent to Sabine Portfolio’ LLC’s Abraham Wieder in Brooklyn, New York. The other is to Levi Gurevitch in Grapevine, Texas.

In the letter, officials state the office has received multiple complaints from Sabine Park Apartment tenants. The complaints centered around the “substandard living conditions” at the complex.

"It's usually not in upscale properties where people have deep pockets and the ability to move on short notice," Sandy Rolling, executive director of Texas Tenants' Union, previously told 12News.

The office conducted health and welfare inspections of 10 buildings of the complex in response to the complaint.

Officials found that 48 units were uninhabitable.

"We think they are too far gone, that they can't be economically brought up to code. We don't think people should have to live in substandard conditions that are just absolutely deplorable," said Director of Planning and Community Development for the City of Orange, Kelvin Knauf.

Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr. tells 12News, the city gave owners more than enough time to respond.

"We've got to take care of business and get this cleaned up and if they want to rebuild, that may be an option, but for now, this has to come down," Spears said.

On other parts of the property, some people are living just fine, like Judy Baker.

She's lived at the complex for 13 years.

"I don't want to move, neither does my neighbor," Baker said.

Baker's main problem is with management.

12News previously reported the on-site manager of Sabine Park Apartment Homes quit at the end of January, according to residents.

"Give us some kind of explanation, and who we're supposed to give our rent to and all that stuff," Baker said.

A judge may finally offer answers for residents who've been living in uninhabitable conditions for months.

"We think we have a very very strong case, with all the multitude of code violations that are occurring at the apartment complex," Knauf said.

Knauf says the intention of this hearing is to protect public health and safety.

"We think we owe that to the citizens of Orange," Knauf said. "We'll see what happens."

The judge has a lot to consider, such as if the buildings are in fact substandard, plus if they should they be demolished or should owners get more time to make repairs.

The hearing will act as a trial, with testimonies, witnesses and evidence. A building official and code enforcement officer will testify.

A lot of tenants packed up and left, but some residents, like Regina Steward, simply can't afford to leave

"Put a port-o-potty out here in the yards for people so we can at least have a restroom, so our houses don't smell like sewer," Steward said.

Steward says she would not wish this on her worst enemy.

Many of the units are now abandoned.

Steward says if she could leave she would, but she lives paycheck to paycheck.

"If there is somebody out there that can help us, we would be most grateful," Steward said.

Tenants will be invited to the hearing between the city and the owners to share their experiences.

"Stop passing the buck, stop playing politics, and do something," Steward said.

United were deemed uninhabitable due to conditions including:

lacking functional water and sewer systems

raw sewage spilling onto the ground

excessive water leaks

inoperative heating/cooling systems

inoperative hot-water heaters

broken windows

non-operating electrical systems

The office also found that the 48 units were not structurally sound for human occupancy.

“Basically, we were not able to find a single building of the ten building inspections fit for human occupancy,” the letter says. “This situation requires your immediate attention.”

Trinity Multifamily/Asset Living, the company that had been managing the complex, terminated its agreement with the building's owners. There are still families living in the complex.

"The remaining families need your help," the letter says. "We suggest you assist these eleven families to move to a code-compliant dwelling unit within the property or release them to move out without penalty no later than February 3, 2023."

Rollins said despite the unlivable condition, tenants are locked into paying rent.

"In Texas, we don't have rent withholding," Rollins said. "No matter how bad the conditions are, so I think that's something the state of Texas, the state legislature, should enact, a provision. Most other states wouldn't require tenants to be paid up on their rent in situations like that, where the place is uninhabitable."