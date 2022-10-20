'It's never a dull moment': Couples' pirate-themed wedding a first for Jefferson County justice of the peace

Since January 2019, Judge Collins has performed about 400 marriage ceremonies, and Thursday's was the first pirate-themed wedding he performed.

BEAUMONT, Texas — With plenty of "arrrs" and "shiver me timbers", a recent wedding ceremony made history in a Southeast Texas courtroom.

On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Justice of the Peace Ben Collins performed a marriage ceremony for a couple dressed as pirates.

Since January 2019, Judge Collins has performed about 400 marriage ceremonies. Thursday's was the first pirate-themed one he officiated.

The one-of-a-kind ceremony took place at about 2 p.m.

"Just when you think you've seen it all," Judge Collins said.

The couple is planning on going to the Texas Renaissance Festival, and this weekend is pirate weekend, so the couple went to get married in theme. Another person who went with them was also dressed as a pirate.

Judge Collins said officials try to be flexible and allow those who go to the courthouse to get married to have fun. The Southeast Texas judge has performed western-themed weddings, full military weddings, and even one where a groom brought his service dog with rings tied around the dog's neck.

"We try to make it as memorable as possible," Judge Collins said. "It's never a dull moment."

There were plenty of pirate jokes and quips as the couple walked the plank into marriage. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins does not charge for first responders or military weddings.

12News wishes the couple a lifetime of happiness.