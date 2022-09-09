Couple whose works impacted Beaumont’s Old Town to be honored in double memorial service in Georgia

George and Bobbie Blake established Blakes House of Antiques, which eventually transformed into the George Blake Clock Company.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas community and beyond are mourning the loss of a beloved couple whose story started in Georgia and made it's way to Beaumont.

George Francis Blake II and Bobbie Dene Berry Guyett Blake met and fell in love in high school at the Bradwell Institute in Georgia.

George Blake was known as a mighty man of God. Those who knew him said he was an inspiration to all who loved him.

“Wherever they lived, Buddy was always involved in church and serving the Lord,” family members said.

Bobbie Blake was known as a woman who loved her family. Family members said she was known for her thoughtfulness.

"She loved sending cards and never let a birthday or special anniversary go by without sending a card to celebrate," family members said. "She had a deep faith, loved her church, and filling a pew with her family."

The two got married in 1955. George Blake II was an airman who served in the Airforce for 25 years.

George Blake would go on from Georgia to be stationed in Colorado, Wyoming, California, Mississippi, Europe and Texas. His last active-duty assignment was in Beaumont in 1976.

George Blake taught a seminary in Beaumont and served as the pastor of St. John Lutheran Church in Port Arthur for eight years. He also served as the president and senior chaplain of the Southeast Texas Veterans Group.

George Blake officiated numerous military honors and veteran funerals.

George and Bobbie Blake bought a historic three-story colonial home in Old Town Beaumont. It was there that the couple established Blakes House of Antiques, which eventually transformed into the George Blake Clock Company.

Bobbie Blake owned and operated the Emporium and Tea Room out of an older home in Old Town that the couple purchased and converted. The business was a, “favorite lunch spot where she featured family recipes including a southern favorite, She-crab soup.”

Family of Bobbie Blake said she was, "instrumental in establishing Beaumont’s Old Town Historic District and creating a map of the area featuring businesses and historic sites."

The couple lived in Beaumont from 1976 until 2011.George Blake died on August 7, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado.

“He loved the Lord always and went to meet Him surrounded by his loving family and with a smile on his face," family members said.

Bobbie Blake planned most of a remembrance service that was going to be held for her late husband. She had been looking forward to it, but her health began to decline.

Bobbie Blake died on September 9, 2022.

“Bobbie left this life surrounded by family and was reunited with Buddy, her forever and always love,” family members said.

The two had been married for 65 years and raised three children together. They have seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Their “Forever & Always love” will be commemorated in a double memorial service and reception in Hinesville, Georgia on Saturday, September 24, 2022.