Southeast Texas couple turns to Jefferson County Buyout Program for help following damage from Harvey

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Breauxs are a Southeast Texas couple who enjoy sitting on their swing and playing with their dog, Maverick. However, after being impacted by severe storm after severe storm, they are ready to give up their home of more than 30 years.

“We had been flooded twice, and we decided we wanted to look into the program,” Clifford Breaux said. “We had decided to scale down anyway, so we're going to move.”

The program the Breauxs looked into is the Jefferson County Buyout Program. The couple heard about it during a Jefferson County Commissioners meeting.

County officials are using $2.6 million to buy homes that were damaged in Harvey, offering homeowners a way out. The money is coming from the Texas General Land Office.

The program will run on a first-come, first-served basis. So far, only 15 homeowners have applied.

The county hired Griffith Moseley Johnson, a Southeast Texas consulting firm, to lead the Jefferson County Buyout Program.

“In order to participate, you must live in Jefferson County,” Mario Watkins, grant administrator with Griffith Moseley Johnson, said. “Your home, it's going to be demolished and turned into green space.”

Watkins is leading the program.

“Appraisers, that will come out to appraise properties, demolition experts and realtors are all involved in the process,” Watkins said. “The appraiser will appraise the property at the time Hurricane Harvey hit, and so, that offer is made to the resident."

Clifford Breaux said water that used to flood their front yard eventually made its way inside.

"With Harvey, it was 33 inches of water, so we had to cut out four feet of sheetrock,” Clifford Breaux said.

After more than 30 of living in their home, the Breauxs are willing to sell if the price is right.

Depending on the offer, the Breauxs may buy a home in Beaumont or build a home in Hardin County.

“We know that there are individuals out there really hurting and need services so we're here, and we'll take your application,” Watkins said.