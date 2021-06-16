Soon-to-be husband and wife plan backup ceremony for Bolivar Beach wedding amid storm uncertainty

RELATED: Slim chances through Thursday in SE Texas



"It'll be under the house, and then they have weather screens that go up and everything. So, either way it will be at the same time, same day. We'll just have all the weather screens up and it'll be ok," Nagel said.



They reserved the venue a year ago and aren't going to let mother nature ruin the occasion.



"[I’m] just really hoping that it's gonna be sunny and I can walk down those beautiful stairs and go get married where we want to. Just 30 minutes of sun is all I ask for Saturday," Nagel said.



While Galveston County Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Tafuri can't promise sunshine all weekend, he confirms impacts from the system look minimal at this time.



"It has an easterly track to it, so it looks like it's going to probably miss us as of right now," Tafuri said.



Tafuri said he met with the National Weather Service Wednesday afternoon. They told him there are several factors working against the storm and helping push it east, including wind shear.



Despite the encouraging news--Tafuri still encourages Galveston County residents to stay informed and be prepared.



"It's really important for people to take this as kind of let me look at my plan,” Tafuri said. “What am I going to do? Are we good on supplies?”