ORANGE, Texas — A car crashed into the front of an Orange restaurant Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, September 15 at Spanky's Bar & Grill, located in the 1700 block of 16th Street.

The driver told the 12News crew at the scene that he hit the gas instead of the brake.

Customers were inside the restaurant when the accident happened, but no one was injured, witnesses said.

