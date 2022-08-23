Several Southeast Texas county officials voicing support for Gov. Greg Abbott to secure Texas-Mexico border

Those against the Resolution argue that the proclamations and the language they use fuel anti-immigrant sentiments.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Several Southeast Texas counties are voicing their support for Gov. Greg Abbott to secure the southern border.

On Tuesday, Orange and Hardin county commissioners courts passed what they're calling border proclamations. The counties adopted Resolution 22-22, which calls for "additional measures to secure the border, stop the invasion at the border, and protect our communities."

The proclamations point to what commissioners call an invasion at the Texas-Mexico border, citing an unprecedented surge in people crossing illegally.

"The number of folks that are crossing our borders down there is tenfold what it was two years ago,” Orange County Judge John Gothia said.

Judge Gothia believes the enormous surge could have negative consequences on Texans.

"There's a lot of costs that are being associated with that,” Judge Gothia said. “There's a lot of dangers that are being associated with the number of illegal drugs that are being brought in."

The Orange County judge argues the effects extend well beyond the border.

"Once those people come into our counties, and the ones that are bad, they're not all bad, but the ones that are that get arrested and then get put in our jails, we have to cover that cost," Judge Gothia said.

By adopting the Resolution, the courts are supporting the efforts led by the state concerning Operation Lone Star and the, “expanded operation for authorities available under Article I, Section 10 of the United States Constitution and Article IV, Section 7 of the Texas Constitution.”

The courts are also requesting Gov. Greg Abbot take whatever steps necessary, as allowed under the articles, to secure and stop invasions at the Texas-Mexico border. Southeast Texas leaders are hoping to send the message to Gov. Greg Abbott that he's not alone.

"The term cartels have been used,” Judge Jacques Blanchette said. “The term smugglers has been used, and we have to be mindful of the impact on our citizenry that it could pose."

Judge Blanchette reiterated that despite being far from the border, if Southeast Texas counties don't step up and speak out, they could soon feel more negative effects from illegal immigration.

