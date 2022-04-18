County officials hosting Southeast Texas Disaster Expo to prepare residents for any natural, man-made disasters

“We learn more from each incident and have a wealth of knowledge and experience to share.”

BEAUMONT, Texas — County officials are hosting an expo to make sure that area residents know what to do in case of any man-made or natural disaster.

Jefferson, Orange, Hardin, and Jasper counties will host a Southeast Texas Disaster Expo at the Ford Park Exhibit Hall. The event is free to the public and will take place on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The goal of the expo is to make sure community members are better prepared for potential disasters including flooding, industrial incidents and hurricanes.

Officials believe that Southeast Texans face more challenges during disasters due to increasing population and new construction and infrastructure.

The event has been in the making for years. However, the global pandemic and other major incidents delayed the event.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick and the Jefferson County Emergency Management team began working with area businesses two years ago for the event.

“We have responded to and persevered through numerous natural and manmade disasters,” Jefferson County officials said in a press release. “We learn more from each incident and have a wealth of knowledge and experience to share.”

Presenters will include area, state and federal elected representatives.

Community members are invited to bring their families. There will be activities for the kids, free food, and more than 40 booths and displays.

From a City of Beaumont release:

Judge Jeff Branick is pleased to announce on behalf of Jefferson County, Orange, Hardin, and Jasper Counties will host a Southeast Texas Disaster Expo, Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Ford Park Exhibit Hall. It is free to the public thanks to community partners and sponsors.

Two years ago, Judge Branick and his Jefferson County Emergency Management team began working with a local business to host a disaster expo for our area. The goal was to better prepare and inform area residents for potential disasters, including flooding, industrial incidents and hurricanes. Unfortunately the Covid-19 Pandemic, as well as other major incidents, delayed the event.

With increasing population, new construction and infrastructure, Southeast Texans are faced with more challenges during disasters. We have responded to and persevered through numerous natural and manmade disasters. We learn more from each incident and have a wealth of knowledge and experience to share.

Presenters will include local, state and federal elected representatives.

Bring your family. There will be activities for the kids, free food, and over 40 booths and displays.