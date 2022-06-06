County officials, environmental activists disagree about impact Biden Administration order could have on Southeast Texas economy

In May, the president announced plans to cancel offshore oil leases in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas officials and environmental activists are disagreeing about the impacts an order from the Biden Administration could potentially on the Southeast Texas economy.

Gas prices are at an all-time high and it has officials concerned. Southeast Texans are reportedly paying $4.51 per gallon at the pump.

“Well, I would say that I’m extremely concerned, a year ago, I think I was paying $2.19 a gallon and yesterday, I filled up $4.29” Judge Jeff Branick said.

Judge Branick believes the problem will only get worse if an order from the Biden Administration takes effect. In May, the president announced plans to cancel offshore oil leases in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico.

The interior department announced the decision in May citing a, “conflicting court rulings that impacted work on these proposed lease sales,” and “lack of industry interest.”

Some officials are concerned these plans could have a negative impact on the Southeast Texas economy. Some activists do not share those same fears.

Those who support the plan said any halt of offshore drilling is good for the environment. Critics claim Biden is calling for increased domestic oil production, but then limiting production with orders like this.

“If you take off one of those legs of that stool, the whole stool falls, and so, it would be disastrous,” Judge Branick said.

The order would effectively block drilling on more than a million acres of federal land. Judge Branick is concerned and feels Southeast Texans should brace from impacts.

“Limiting exploration for oil and gas at this point in our history is counter productive, we're seeing the effects of it," Judge Branick said. "I'm seeing it at the grocery store, at the gas pump."



Judge Branick wrote a letter to the secretary of the interior department, asking them to reconsider.



"I hope at the federal level there will be a reconsideration of the policies that relate to exploration for crude and for natural gas,” Judge Branick said.



Environmental Activist John Beard of the Port Arthur Community Action Network supports any move to prevent future pollution.



"We're at the nexus of climate change here in Southeast Texas,” Beard said. “You've had five major hurricanes in 15 years, and at least that many small ones that impacted the area severely, and you have sea level rise, and the air pollution aspect of it."

Beard believes officials should focus on diversifying the economy.

"We're so heavily invested in oil, that our fortunes rise and fall with that economy," Beard said. "That is not in my mind politically smart, nor economically smart, and if you talk about energy independence that is where you start. Because being to dependent on one source of income or economy, is simply not good."



Judge Branick disagrees and feels it is simply the wrong move to restrict drilling.

"What I see as being very short sighted and politically motivated as opposed to pragmatic," Judge Branick said.

As far as the order is concerned, nothing is set in stone.

President Biden's order faces legal challenges. Several states have filed lawsuits, and a federal judge blocked the order leading the Biden Administration to appeal.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick's letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland:

As inflation continues to soar to historic highs, coupled with rising gasoline prices, and global instability, it is more clear than ever that we need to continue to develop our nation's energy resources providing stability for our communities across the country, and those communities that benefit from offshore oil and gas leasing. Therefore, we urge you to hold a Lease Sale in the Gulf of Mexico on or before July 1, 2022 (or as expeditiously as possible), and to develop and issue a new 5 Year Plan that calls for leasing in the Gulf of Mexico as quickly as possible and allows for oil and gas development to benefit our communities, the environment, and the energy consumer.

Leasing in the Gulf of Mexico supports 147,000 jobs and millions in state GDP, but also contributes significantly to conservation and environmental projects at home, and across the nation. For Fiscal Year 2020, Texas received over $37 million for critical conservation projects across our coast via Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funding. Offshore leasing also greatly supports the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and funding for the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA). Without offshore oil and gas leasing, these conservation funds will continue to decline.

Not only does the Gulf of Mexico hold the revenue source for critical conservation funds, but the Gulf of Mexico also produces oil and gas with the lowest carbon output in the world. As you have stated on multiple occasions, oil and gas will continue to be a critical part of our lives for years to come. As we look to reduce carbon emissions, meet our domestic consumption needs, stabilize our economy and reduce energy prices, strengthen our nation's geo-political position in the face of Russian aggression in the Ukraine, the Gulf of Mexico is an obvious basin to achieve the clear and pressing American priorities.

The world continues to be more unpredictable every day, adding additional uncertainty to our nation's economy and energy security. Relying on foreign cartels to supply our energy is begging for continued unnecessary volatility for the American consumer, especially as there are domestic resources that can be developed in an environmentally and economically responsible manner here at home that can help reduce the burden on families, farmers, union workers, teachers and small businesses everywhere.

It is vital that we immediately continue leasing in the Gulf of Mexico and develop a sensible and robust 5 Year Plan for oil and gas leasing. I urge you to resume our country's offshore oil and gas program as quickly as possible. This will lower carbon emissions and ensure more certainty and lower-priced goods e America and the American worker.