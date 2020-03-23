BEAUMONT, Texas — As more folks begin working from home in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, the cabin fever is starting to set in.

One local counselor says he's been getting a lot more calls from people seeking marriage advice.

Sean Martin is a licensed professional counselor who owns Southeast Texas Counseling and Assessment Services, works with several local schools. He says since people began self-quarantining, he's seen a good 80% increase in phone calls from his clients.

"Yesterday I was on the phone for I would say 16 hours straight," Martin said.

He says one of the main issues coming up in people's marriages is the increased amount of time couples are now spending together.

Martin says there's a lot of anxiety that goes into having both your kids and spouse around all the time, which leads to more fighting, and feeling like there is a lack of emotion from your partner.

"I think right now a lot of people are really, obviously very concerned about what's going on, so they're not really paying attention to other people's emotions as much as they used to," Martin said.

Martin says to just be open and honest about your feelings, and take some time apart. He recommends meditating, taking a drive, working outside on a project, learning a new craft, or even going into another room to watch a movie or read a book. Martin says self-care is very important, and it's important to remember to eat health, and exercise.

"It's not that you're trying to escape it's just that everybody needs their alone time," Martin said.

Martin says there are a lot of great meditation apps you can download to your phone for free. Getting some sunlight and increasing your vitamin D levels by working outside will also help make you happier.

A lot of parents are also struggling to juggle both working from home, and trying to teach their kids, according to Martin. He's been getting a lot of questions about how they're supposed to instruct them on subjects they don't feel qualified to teach.

"I'm telling them that you don't have to become a teacher over night, the school districts have systems in place, distance learning systems to help with that, just do the best you can it's no cause to increase anxiety, this is a nation wide issue, the education system knows that so don't feel like you have to become a teacher overnight," Martin said.

Parents are also spending a lot more time with their children than they are used to, according to Martin. Now, he says they're having to learn new boundaries with their children, as well as learn how to talk and play with them.

"It can be very anxiety inducing for them to play roles in a much larger aspect than they're used to so basically don't beat yourself up, everybody is doing the best that they can and just continue to practice self care and be a good role model," Martin said.

Martin has been getting a lot of calls from parents lately about their kids having anxiety related to coronavirus. He says the interruption to their routines can trigger irritability, anger, and aggression, even for kids who typically behave.

A lot of parents think they should avoid talking about the coronavirus with their kids, but according to Martin that's not the case.

"You should have a sit down talk with them, it should be very factual, you don't want to go into too much detail because you don't want to cause anxiety, however you do want to explain how they can protect themselves if they're around others and just basically give them the facts," he said.

Creating a safe space is important, according to Martin. He says to let them know they are safe, and that it's okay to feel upset about the changes. Martin encourages parents to be a positive example of how to cope with stress, and to limit exposure to the media coverage of coronavirus.

Martin also suggests setting up some type of routine for the kids. It can be making crafts, chores, helping out with the cooking, or even learning some new hobbies. Marin says crocheting, for example, is really good for kids with anxiety disorders.

"Make sure you're taking you're taking your own breaks, as a parent getting plenty of sleep, exercise if you can whether it be walking, eating well, so as parents we have to take care of ourselves and be role models for our children especially during this very uncertain time that we're in right now," Martin said.

Another big problem couples are facing is anxiety in general.

"They're both concerned for their family, their own well being, and they don't have the coping techniques to deal with something on this level since it's been a long time since we've had something this severe occur " Martin said.

Martin says spouses are having to learn how to manage their emotions. He says to avoid overusing alcohol and drugs, especially during this time. This is one way a lot of individuals cope, according to Martin, and it can cause issues within the family unit. They can also increase anxiety and depression.

"Definitely reduce you're negative coping techniques and increase your positive coping techniques," Martin said.

Martin says there are several ways to deal with anxiety. He encourages people to try some deep breathing techniques, which is a part of meditation, and to give yourself some alone time to get into a room and put some calming music on. Putting on a funny movie can also help.

"It's just being patient with one another, having that open communication and also taking some time for yourself," Martin explained.

Even in self-quarantine, Martin says there are a lot of great tools for counseling like teletherapy. It's a service he and many other counselors offer.

Southeast Texas Counseling & Assessment Services, PLLC

You can get in touch with him by visiting his Facebook page, or by giving him a call at 409-504-4596.

