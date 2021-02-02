x
Councilwoman Robin Mouton files to run for mayor of Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Council woman Robin Mouton has filed to run for mayor of Beaumont.

Mouton, who currently represents ward four on the council, filed to run for mayor this week becoming the fourth candidate for the spot.

Mouton is a lifelong resident of Beaumont according to her bio on the City of Beaumont's website.

She retired from an executive sales postilion at AT&T in 2010 after working there for 32 years according to the bio.

Mouton is a 1978 graduate of Hebert High School in Beaumont.

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames announced last month that she would not seek an eighth term 

Ames has led the city as mayor since May 2007 according to the bio on the City of Beaumont website.  

RELATED: Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames announces she will not seek 8th term

Currently three other Beaumont residents have announced intention to run for mayor this year.

Beaumont businessman Roy West, Jr. announced his plans to run for mayor on July 15, 2020.

Beaumont business W.L. Pate, who has served on the Beaumont City Council for 13 years announced his intentions to run the next day.

In December 2020 Beaumont businesswoman Biguita Hernandez-Smith announced her plans to run for mayor.

