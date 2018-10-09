PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Housing Authority has begun discussing new low and moderate income housing for the city of Port Arthur.

Many residents still have yet to return home after Harvey and additional housing could help allow people to move back to Port Arthur.

However, councilman Harold Doucet says adding more homes to the city isn't the answer.

He suggests the housing authority should repair the apartments that were damaged during the storm.

Doucet says "If the Port Arthur Housing Authority truly wanted to help the city after what we went through during Harvey, they would fix the apartments, not add more."

The Port Arthur Housing Authority is looking at three potential locations for the new housing; the Bellbrook Estates, Edison Square and Ninth Avenue.

So far, the housing authority authority hasn't brought the proposal to the city council.

Some think the new housing could be enough to keep the city's population above 50,000, a key benchmark to applying for federal grants.

If this new housing were to get passed, Doucet adds the effects wouldn't be seen quickly.

Doucet says "What they are talking about doing, it's not going to happen tomorrow."

