ORANGE — It's the sound that stops every kid in their tracks. The familiar tune that signals sweet treats are coming, and soon, that sound may fill the neighborhood streets of Orange.

Currently, vendors cannot operate in neighborhoods. Trucks can only sell in commercial areas. A vote Tuesday could change that.

The city proposed new rules to allow the sale of ice cream, snow cones or similar snacks from trucks or carts. The sales will be allowed in neighborhoods and not just commercial areas.

"I feel like the kids are being left out because growing up as a kid, you like to run behind ice cream trucks," said Terrell Reed, owner of Terrell's Ice Cream.

Reed has owned the company for more than 20 years and says the new ordinances would allow his business to grow in Orange. Vendors would be required to pass an inspection from the Orange County Health Department and purchase a $25 permit. The proposals include key stipulations.

"Music can't be played 100 yards from schools, hospitals, or funeral homes," said Kelvin Knauf, City Planning Director.

An Orange parent says that the rules are needed with the freedom vendors could have.

"I'm glad the city is going to have really good restrictions because as a mother I wouldn't want somebody rolling up anywhere," said Celilia Run, an Orange resident.

The city council will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday to vote on whether to adopt the ordinances. If they agree to move forward, a final vote would happen in two weeks.

