Corpus Christi (KIII News) — One Corpus Christi City Council candidate is dealing with a warrant that is out for his arrest.

Eric Tunchez is running to represent District 3 and is under felony indictment by a grand jury on a charge of promotion of prostitution.

According to Tunchez the charges stem from January of 2017 but are not being brought to light until days before the election.

MORE: Corpus Christi City Council candidate indicted for promoting prostitution

"My belief is that the District Attorney Mark Gonzalez has openly endorsed my opponent and I'm not surprised the district attorneys brought these allegations up. If the allegations happened in January 2017 why wait until November 2 to bring up the charges right before the elections," Tunchez said.

A warrant for Tunchez was issued Monday, and currently, he has not been arrested and has not made any comment on when or if he plans to turn himself in.

Tunchez is still eligible to run for office since he has not yet been convicted.

