BEAUMONT, Texas — Driving through Beaumont Monday morning, you might have seen something unusual.

A 7-foot, 100-pound termite could be seen, on its back, on top of a hearse.

The hearse is part of the Sentricon System 'Deader Than Dead Tour,' which raises termite awareness in a cross country tour. The Sentricon System is a termite control system, and the 'tour' visited Beaumont on Monday, where the hearse was escorted by Beaumont Police.

"Dow AgroSciences has chosen Bill Clark Pest Control as one of eleven stops across the United States to bring the ‘Coroner's Caddy' to Beaumont," said Barry Bryant with Bill Clark Pest Control.

They stopped at a family’s home in the Pine Forest neighborhood off of Highway 105 in Beaumont, where a veteran's home was treated free of charge.

"He had five and a half feet of water in his home. He's a Marine Corps veteran, he's a cancer survivor, and he's also a Harvey survivor," Bryant said.

Workers told 12News 25 Sentricon Baiting Systems would be installed around the house to help get rid of the termites that have been troubling this home.

Billy Martin has been working with Bill Clark Pest Control for about 36 years. He says now is the time for homeowners to be on the lookout for termites.

"They swarm every year at a certain time and this is the time of the year for them to swarm," Martin said.

Martin recommends regular pest control treatments, or an annual termite inspection to best protect your home this spring season.

"If you don't have an active infestation, it's always wise to have a preventative," Martin said.