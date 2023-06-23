Contractor shocked while working at LC-M High School

The worker was taken by ambulance to a Southeast Texas hospital for treatment.

LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — A contractor working at the track at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School was shocked while working Friday morning.

At about 10 a.m. the worker was "carrying out essential electrical maintenance work when an unexpected electrical fault" led to them being shocked according to a news release from the school district.

The district's "emergency response team" assisted as emergency medical providers were contacted according to the release.

When a 12News crew arrived they saw that CPR was being performed on the worker.

The worker was taken by ambulance to a Southeast Texas hospital for treatment.

In the release the district said it "extends its heartfelt prayers and support to the contractor and their family during this challenging time."

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Read the entire news release from the school district...

Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD regrets to announce that a contractor was involved in an electrical accident while working on the LCM track earlier today. The individual has been transported to the nearest hospital for medical attention.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:00AM. The contractor was carrying out essential electrical maintenance work when an unexpected electrical fault led to an electrocution incident.

Upon receiving the news, LCM’s emergency response team immediately arrived at the scene to ensure the contractor’s safety and provide necessary assistance. Local emergency services were contacted, and an ambulance promptly transported the injured contractor to the hospital, where the individual is currently receiving medical care.

The well-being and safety of all individuals involved in our projects are of utmost importance to us, and we are actively cooperating with relevant authorities to investigate the incident and ensure that all necessary measures are taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

LCMCISD will continue to support the contractor and their family throughout the recovery process. Additionally, the district will work diligently to provide updates on the incident and any relevant findings as the investigation progresses.