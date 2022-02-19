Contractor dies after being injured at the Valero Port Arthur Refinery

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen tells 12News it appears to be an accidental death.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Government agencies are investigating the death of a contractor who worked for the Valero Port Arthur Refinery.

The contractor was injured Friday afternoon while working on the construction of Diamond Green Diesel 3 in Port Arthur, according to a statement from Valero.

The contractor was taken to a hospital and later died as a result of the injuries.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen pronounced the contractor dead. DeRouen told 12News on Friday it appears to be an accidental death.

Valero said it's working with the contracting company and OSHA, among other government agencies, to determine the cause of the contractor’s death.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Full statement from the Valero Port Arthur Refinery...

A contractor was injured this afternoon while working on the construction of Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) 3 in Port Arthur, Texas. The contractor was transported to the hospital and passed away due to injuries sustained from the accident.

We are working with the contracting company and cooperating with OSHA and other agencies to determine the cause of the accident.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the contractor and their family during this time of loss.