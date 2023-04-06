Contractor building $1.2M, 100-unit apartment complex in Orange

The complex will help supply living space as Orange begins seeing an influx of workers for construction and later, operation of the new Chevron-Phillips plant.

ORANGE, Texas — Construction crews began preparing land in Orange early 2023 for a new apartment complex.

The Winsome Apartments will house 100 units and will be located on North 23rd Street, just south of Interstate 10 in Orange.

City of Orange Director of Planning and Community Development Kelvin Knauf tells 12News the $1.2 million project will be built by contractor A 2 Z Global Construction for a developer out of Port Arthur.

Once built, the apartments will help supply living space for the city as it begins seeing an influx of workers for construction and later, operation of the new $8.5 billion Chevron-Phillips plant.

The complex will be located in the West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District zone.

Knauf told 12News he does not know if the developer will hold an official groundbreaking for the apartments.

