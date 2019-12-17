BEAUMONT, Texas — Entry deadline is THURSDAY, December 19, 2019 at 3 p.m.

Enter to win a family 4-pack of tickets to see Cirque Musica's Holiday Wishes show Friday night, December 20, at the Julie Rogers Theater in downtown Beaumont.

The show will feature holiday fun performed by acrobats and aerialists in what is described as a “full theatrical cirque event for the entire family.”

RELATED: Cirque Musica brings 'Holiday Wishes' show to downtown Beaumont

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Cirque ticket giveaway (“Sweepstakes”) is open to residents who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KBMT (“Sponsor”), Tegna Co., Inc., respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin 12-17-19 at 5 a.m. (CT) and ends on 12-19-19 at 3 p.m. (CT) (“Sweepstakes Period”).

Internet Entry: Enter by registering at 12newsnow.com/Contests

You may enter the Sweepstakes as often as you like but there will be only one (1) prize per person during the Sweepstakes Period. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

The entry deadline for the drawing is drawing is 08-23-19 at 3 p.m. (CT).

4. Winner Selection . 1 winner will receive 4 Cirque tickets

5. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Sponsor will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone after three (3) attempts may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, the winner must personally visit our 12News studios five (5) business days after notification. Office visits must be weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. (CT) and 5 p.m. (CT) A valid photo identification may be required. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are no assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

6. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor . The Cirque ticket giveaway is sponsored by KBMT. The decisions of sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a copy of these Official Rules, visit 12NewsNow.com/Contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Cirque ticket giveaway 525 I-10 South Beaumont, TX 77701. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Nadia Cowart at 409-981-1503 or email at NCowart@12NewsNow.com.

More on 12NewsNow.com

Phoenix father gets 8 years for killing man who tried to get into his daughter's bathroom stall

'I'm in swimming trunks in the woods,' Manhunt continues for second day in Gist for armed suspect

FBI, Texas Rangers joining search for missing Austin mother, baby