The Horseman's Store in Orange planning name contest for iconic horse on top of business

ORANGE, Texas — The iconic horse at The Horseman's Store on Interstate 10 in Orange is back on top of the business.



The horse has sat on the roof since 1969. But after Hurricane Laura broke one of its legs, it was taken down for repair.

The horse originally cost $25,000. Over the decades, the horse has been painted twice and has broken it's leg once before in another storm.



But one part of the horse is still missing; it's missing a name.

Now store owner Gordon Worlow said they're planning on having a contest to name the 51-year-old horse.

Stay tuned as the rules for the naming contest unfolds. We will update you when we receive more information on how to enter.

The shoe store debuted the horse used to help welcome people along Stateline Thursday morning.

The store owner said the horse hasn't always been white. The business had it painted years ago as a palomino color, but customers said they didn’t like it.

They were more familiar with the white horse, so it was repainted white.