Enter the Conners $100K Mortgage Giveaway for a chance at 1 of 5 $20K prizes

ENTRY DEADLINE: Oct. 9, 2020, 11 a.m. CDT. You could be chosen as one of five lucky winners receiving $20,000 each!

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Conners $100K Mortgage Giveaway is a contest aiming to ease the burden for five deserving winners by surprising them with $20K each to help ease the burden of paying for their mortgage, bills and/or general living expenses based on their video entry.

The Conners are no strangers to struggling to make ends meet, particularly in these challenging times, so they want to help pay your mortgage.

TO ENTER | Visit TheConnersMortgageGiveaway.com

Just upload a 1-2 minute video telling us why you need the help to enter and you could be chosen as one of five lucky winners receiving $20,000 each!

OFFICIAL RULES

No Purchase Necessary To Enter Or Win. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. You must have Internet access and an active e-mail account to participate.

CONTEST OVERVIEW: ABC’s The Conners invites fans to submit a video demonstrating why they should win a prize of $20,000 to be used toward paying off their mortgage. What makes them in particular the most deserving and suitable fan to receive the prize?

The Entries (as defined below) will be reviewed and scored by a panel of judges from Administrator to determine up to twenty-five (25)* finalists (“Finalists”). The Finalists’ Entries will then be reviewed and scored by another judging panel from the Sponsor to determine the five (5)* winners (“Winners”).

*In one or more rounds of judging, Sponsor reserves the right to select fewer than the indicated number of Entries for advancement to the next round of judging, if in the sole discretion of the corresponding judging panel there is not a sufficient number of eligible entries of sufficient quality in such round of judging.

By participating in the Contest, you agree to be bound by and abide by these Official Rules (“Official Rules”) and the decisions of Sponsor and Administrator, which are final and binding in all respects and not subject to appeal.

Overview of Key Dates and Times

Contest Entry Period BEGIN: 8 a.m. CDT Sept. 30, 2020 END: 11 a.m. CDT Oct. 9, 2020

Contest Judging BEGIN: Oct. 9, 2020 END: Oct. 12, 2020

Finalist Notification BEGIN: Oct. 12, 2020 END: Oct. 15, 2020 Winner Announcement BEGIN: Oct. 12, 2020 END: Oct. 15, 2020



1. Sponsor: American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., 500 S. Buena Vista Street, Burbank, CA 91521 (“Sponsor”).”

2. Administrator: CSM Sports and Entertainment, Inc., 440 9th Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10001 (“Administrator”).

3. Eligibility:“The Conners $100k Mortgage Giveaway” ("Contest") is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia, who are at least 18 years of age (or the age of majority in the jurisdiction of their residence, whichever is older) at time of entry. Any individuals (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six (6) months, performed services for Sponsor, Administrator, any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Contest or supplying the prize, persons involved in the creation, development or production (including cast and crew) of The Conners television show (the “Show”) and the entities owned and operated by those persons (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”), and immediate family and household members of such individuals, are not eligible to participate or win any prize. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses, regardless of where they live. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year, whether related or not. Potential winners may be required to provide proof of legal residency upon request prior to prize award. Void where prohibited.

Entrants may not have been convicted of a felony or a crime of moral turpitude . By entering, each Contest entrant (“Entrant”) understands and agrees that, if selected as a potential Finalist, he/she will be required to consent to a background check to verify eligibility; and, failure to sign such consents and authorizations and/or to furnish all required information will result in disqualification. In addition, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion, to disqualify a potential Finalist if the results of such background check reveal that such potential Finalist is not eligible to participate in the Contest or has been convicted of a felony or a crime of moral turpitude, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

4. Contest Entry: The Contest begins on or about 12:00:01 a.m. ET on September 30, 2020 and ends at 12:00:00 p.m. ET on October 9, 2020 (“Promotion Period”). Administrator’s computer is the official clock for the Contest.

During the Promotion Period, navigate the Internet to www.TheConnersMortgageGiveaway.com (the “Website”). On the Website, you must complete the entry form by providing: your full name, e-mail address and daytime phone number. Then, you will be asked to upload a video (no more than two (2) minutes in length) demonstrating why you should win a prize of $20,000 to be used toward paying off your mortgage and makes you in particular the most deserving and suitable fan to receive the prize (“Video”). Video must be submitted on-line as part of the entry form (e-mail attachments will not be accepted). VIDEO MUST BE SOLELY YOUR ORIGINAL WORK.

Personal information and Video must all be completed in the same Internet session.

CLICK THE CHECK BOX SIGNIFYING THAT YOU MEET THE ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS AND HAVE READ AND AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES AND ABC’S TERMS OF USE (AVAILABLE AT HTTPS://WWW. DISNEYTERMSOFUSE.COM) . IF YOU DO NOT CHECK THE BOX INDICATING YOUR CONFIRMATION OF AND AGREEMENT TO THE ABOVE, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTERED IN THE CONTEST AND CANNOT WIN THE GRAND PRIZE.

During the entry process, you will be asked to consent to receive promotional and reminder e-mails from Sponsor. Consenting to receive promotional and/or reminder e-mails is optional, does not have to be agreed to in order to be eligible to participate in the Contest and does not improve your chances of winning. In the event you do consent to receive these e-mails, the use of the e-mail address provided shall be subject to the privacy policy of the entity requesting your consent, and you may opt out of receiving these e-mails at any time.

An “Entry” consists of an individual’s registration information as well as their Video.

Incomplete submissions will not be accepted. To submit your Entry, click the "Submit" button on the entry form. Proof of entering information at the Website is not considered proof of delivery to or receipt by Sponsor of such Entry. Thank You Page merely indicates that your Entry has been received but does not constitute any representation that such Entry is eligible for the Contest.

Video file attachment should not be no longer than two (2) minutes in length. and in one of the following formats: MOV, AVI, MP4, MPEG/MPG. M4V or WMV. Total file size must be no larger than 500MB. Video resolution must be no lower than 400x300px. Send your entry by clicking the “Submit” button on the entry page. Without the Video, Entry will be deemed incomplete and will be disqualified. All entries must be received by 12:00:00 pm (noon) ET on 10/9/20.

If a Video exceeds two (2) minutes in total length, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to either disqualify the Video or to only watch and judge the first two (2) minutes of the Video.

Entry must be created for the sole purpose of this Contest (DO NOT COPY OTHERS’ WORKS, IN WHOLE OR IN PART. YOU MUST OTHERWISE COMPLY WITH THE CONTENT GUIDELINES BELOW AND OTHER TERMS HEREIN). Video complies with these Official Rules in all respects, including without limitation, the Content Guidelines below.

Once submitted, Videos cannot be modified by entrant. Without limiting ABC’s Terms of Use, by submitting a Video, entrant gives permission (and warrants and represents that he/she has obtained all rights necessary to give such permission and grant the license herein described, including [as applicable] from the third party videographer and/or other persons depicted/referenced in the Video, as applicable) to Sponsor, and its designees. Entrant hereby grants Sponsor and its designees a royalty-free, irrevocable, perpetual, worldwide, sub-licensable, non-exclusive license (“License”) to use entrant's Video, name, likeness and all other information about the entrant contained in the Video on any media and through any means now known or hereafter devised, including without limitation, the World Wide Web, and to otherwise use entrant's Video, name, likeness and all other information about entrant in the Video, and make derivative works therefrom, without compensation in accordance with the requirements of this Contest and the advertising, promotion, and publicity of the Contest, Sponsor and its designee’s products and services, and otherwise, as stated in these Official Rules (as solely determined by Sponsor and its designees) such License will be confirmed by potential winner upon Sponsor’s request and potential winner agrees to timely complete, sign and deliver any and all necessary documents, including without limitation, documents setting forth any licenses, releases and indemnities that Sponsor in its sole discretion may require, without condition or compensation of any kind. Sponsor’s failure to receive all documentation from all individuals within the prescribed timeframe, in each instance as required by Sponsor in its sole discretion, will result in the disqualification of the entry and the selection of another entry as a potential winner.

Limit one (1) entry per person during the Promotion Period, regardless of the number of email addresses or accounts a person may have.

Multiple entries in excess of this limitation or mass entry attempts may result in disqualification of all entries by such person. Entries must be manually key-stroked by the entrant; use of automated entry devices or programs, or entries by third parties, are prohibited. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Personal information collected in connection with this Contest will be treated in accordance with ABC’s Privacy Policy, available at https://privacy.thewaltdisneycompany.com/en/.

If for any reason the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or technical failures beyond Sponsor’s control that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsor reserve the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. In such event, Sponsor reserve the right to conduct the Contest and award the Grand Prize(s) described herein comprised of all eligible Entries received prior to and/or after (as appropriate) the action taken by Sponsor or otherwise award the Grand Prize(s) in a manner which is fair, appropriate and consistent with these Official Rules, or to terminate the Contest and not award the Grand Prize(s), as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Notice of termination/modification/suspension of Contest will be posted on the Website. Without limitation of any other term here, Sponsor and its agencies are not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, technical failures of any kind (including but not limited to electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software), any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or loss, destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, Entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail or electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation in this Contest.

Entrants further agree not to knowingly damage or cause interruption of the Contest and/or prevent others from participating in the Contest. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE ANY ONLINE SERVICE OR WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST VIOLATES CRIMINAL OR CIVIL LAWS. IF SUCH AN ATTEMPT IS MADE, SPONSOR MAY DISQUALIFY ANY ENTRANT MAKING SUCH ATTEMPT AND SEEK DAMAGES TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW.

5. Content Guidelines: In addition to complying with all other requirements of these Official Rules; each entry/Video must comply with the following guidelines (“Content Guidelines”). Any Video that Sponsor/Administrator, in their sole discretion, determines is in violation of any Content Guideline may be disqualified from the Contest. Each Video:

Must not contain any music.

Must be truthful and not exaggerated;

Must not contain content, image(s) or material that violates or infringes any third party rights of any kind, including without limitation, any third party privacy, publicity, trade secret and/or intellectual property rights, including third party registered and/or common law copyrights and trademarks;

Must not disparage Sponsor, Administrator, any other person or entity affiliated with the Contest or products, services or entities that are competitive with any of the foregoing;

Must not violate or infringe any right of any third party, including but not limited to intellectual property rights, such as but not limited to rights of copyright, trademark or patent, or rights of publicity or privacy.

Must not contain content, images, artwork or other creative elements not created by and original to Entrant;

Must not contain content, images or other material that is misleading, inappropriate, indecent, obscene, hateful, tortious, defamatory, slanderous or libelous;

Must not contain content, images or other material that reflects, advocates or promotes bigotry, racism, hatred, harm or exploitation of or against any class, group or individual, discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age, or actions or activities that are restricted, prohibited, illegal or unlawful (including without limitation, the consumption of alcohol or any other controlled substances);

Must not contain content, images or other material that is unlawful or in violation of or contrary to any applicable federal or state laws or regulations;

Must not have been previously submitted in a promotion of any kind, or published, posted, exhibited or displayed publicly for commercial use by any means and in any form or media;

Must not contain any personal or confidential information.

In addition to the foregoing, the Video file cannot:

Contain executable programming of any kind, including without limitation, viruses, worms, Trojan horses, spyware, malware, time bombs, Easter eggs, cancel bots or any kind of malicious or benign computer programming whatsoever; and

Contain encrypted content of any kind, including without limitation, encoded messages.

FOR ALL VIDEOS, THE VIDEOS REPRESENT SOLELY THE VIEWS/OPINIONS OF THE INDIVIDUAL ENTRANT AND DO NOT REFLECT THE VIEWS/OPINIONS OF SPONSOR IN ANY MANNER. SPONSOR EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL LIABILITY IN CONJUNCTION WITH SUCH POSTED VIDEOS.

6. JUDGING (Winner Determination/Notification) : Eligible Entries will be initially judged on a rolling basis by a panel of judges comprised by the Administrator (“Administrator Judges”). For this first stage of judging, the Administrator Judges will review each of the Entries (i.e., each Video) and select up to twenty-five (25) Semi-Finalists. The scoring by the Administrator Judges will be based on criteria below, each judged on a scale of 1-10 (10 being the highest) as follows:

Extent to which the Entrant’s Video effectively and persuasively communicated why they are the ideal recipient of prize money; Extent to which the Entrant’s Video captures the scrappy, can-do spirit of the Conner family from the Show, (i.e., overcoming adversity while standing behind one another); Creativity and originality of expression in Entrant’s Video; and Technical quality of Entrant’s Video.

When the total scores are tabulated by the Administrator Judges, the top Entries will advance to the next phase of judging. Administrator Judges reserve the right to advance fewer than twenty-five (25) Finalists’ Entries to the next stage if, in their sole discretion, they do not receive a sufficient number of eligible Entries of sufficient quality. The up to top twenty-five (25) Finalists’ Entries will then be judged by another judging panel from Sponsor, who will select the five (5) Winners based on the judging criteria listed above. For the avoidance of doubt, the ranking of Finalists by the first Administrator Judges will not be taken into account by the second judging panel from Sponsor (“Sponsor Judges”) evaluation of the approximately top twenty-five (25) Finalists’ Entries. The five (5) Entrants with the highest final scores from the Sponsor Judges’ panel will be deemed potential Winners. In the event of a tie in either round of judging, the tie will be broken in favor of the Entrant with the higher “Extent to which the Entrant’s Video captures the scrappy, can-do spirit of the Conner family from the Show, i.e., overcoming adversity while standing behind one another” criterion among the tied Entrants; such Entrant will be deemed a Winner.

For the avoidance of doubt, if an Entry is selected as one of Finalists but NOT as a Winner, the Entrant will NOT receive any prize.

Each potential Winner will be contacted by telephone on or about October 12, 2020. If a potential Winner does not answer the telephone call during Administrator’s initial (and perhaps only) attempt, potential Winner will be disqualified without compensation of any kind (for the avoidance of doubt, a message will not be left if potential Winner cannot be reached) the Entrant with the nest highest score from the Sponsor Judges will be contacted using this same procedure until all potential Winners are reached who reiterates their eligibility). Once potential Winner’s eligibility has been preliminarily confirmed via telephone, potential Winner will be required to sign and return, within seventy-two (72) hours of notification (or such shorter time period as indicated thereon), an Affidavit of Eligibility, Release and Indemnification, a Publicity Release where allowed by law, the necessary paperwork for a background check, as well as any release(s) from person(s) who appear in or were involved in the creation of the Video (collectively, (“Contest Documents”). Affidavit will also include a Grant of Rights from potential Winners to Sponsor, as detailed above. If the Affidavit of Eligibility, Release and Indemnification, and Publicity Release, or any other portions of the Contest Documents are not returned to Sponsor within the specified time period, the potential Winner may be disqualified. If a potential Finalist is disqualified for any reason, there will be no prize of any kind awarded and an alternate Winner will be selected (time permitting), i.e., the Entrant with the next highest score from the Sponsor Judges judging round. The process will continue until such time that at least five (5) Winners have been verified

In the event of any dispute concerning the identity of any entrant, the entry will be deemed submitted by the natural person who is the authorized holder of the transmitting e-mail account. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

7. Prizes:

Grand Prize (five (5) Grand Prize Winners): Each Grand Prize Winner will receive $20,000.00, intended to help the Grand Prize Winner with their mortgage payments. Prize will be awarded in the form of a check in the name of the Grand Prize winner.

Winner is not entitled to exchange, substitute or transfer prize or portions thereof except with Sponsor’s permission or where required by law. All federal, state and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the Grand Prize Winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of his/her prize.

8. Conditions and Limitations of Liability: By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and Administrator, which shall be final and binding in all respects; and (b) to release, discharge and hold harmless each of the Promotion Entities, Facebook, Inc., Twitter, Inc., each of their respective advertising and promotion agencies, any entity responsible for the administration of this Contest, each of the foregoing entities’ respective parent, subsidiary, related, affiliated and successor companies, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage, including, without limitation, death and bodily injury, arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from participation in this Contest or any Contest-related activity (including without limitation, any travel related thereto), and/or from entrant’s acceptance, receipt, use or misuse of the Grand Prize (including without limitation, any failure to pay taxes thereon).

By accepting the a prize, prize winners grant Sponsor and its designees permission to use his/her name, voice, likeness, photograph, Grand Prize information, biographical data and city and state of residence on a winner’s list (if applicable) and for programming, publicity and promotional purposes, worldwide in all forms of media now known or hereafter developed, in perpetuity, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor and its designees are not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor’s discretion, without further obligation or compensation. Contest subject to the laws of the United States only. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. All Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged.

9. Disputes: Arbitration/Choice Of Law: Except where prohibited, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest, or the awarding of prizes/determination of prize winners, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by arbitration pursuant to the Rules of JAMS, then effective (notwithstanding the foregoing, entrant shall not be precluded from seeking relief in small claims court for disputes/claims within the scope of the jurisdiction of small claims court and any remedies available to entrant under applicable federal, state or local law remain available to entrant and are not waived pursuant to this section); (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Contest but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any and all rights to injunctive relief. The arbitrator hearing such dispute/claim/cause of action shall be neutral and the entrant will have a reasonable opportunity to participate in the selection of the arbitrator. Such arbitration will take place at a location near the entrant’s residence and the entrant has the right to an in-person hearing in the arbitration proceeding, if desired. The arbitration will allow for the discovery and/or exchange of non-privileged information between entrant and Sponsor. Should an entrant initiate arbitration pursuant to this section, the entrant shall be responsible for JAMS’s fees to do so (approximately, $250), with all other costs of such arbitration being borne solely by Sponsor. If entrant is a California resident and Sponsor is the prevailing party in such arbitration, such entrant will not be responsible for Sponsor’s costs and fees in conjunction with the arbitration proceeding; BUT, IN ALL OTHER CASES, ENTRANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR SUCH COSTS/FEES IF REQUIRED BY THE ARBITRATOR’S RULING. For the avoidance of doubt, the requirement to arbitrate disputes pursuant to this section is reciprocal and binding both upon entrants and Sponsor. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and/or Released Parties in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, without regard for conflicts of law doctrine of New York or any other jurisdiction and all proceedings shall take place in the City of New York, County of New York.

10. Winners List: For the names of Winners, send an email to winnerslist@csm.com with “The Conners $100K Mortgage Giveaway Winners” in the subject line, for receipt no later than 11/15/2020 at 5:00 pm ET.

This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. You understand that you are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.