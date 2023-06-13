Enter for chance to compete in the 12News Father's Day Showdown Longest Drive

ENTRY DEADLINE: June 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. Register now for a chance to compete for amazing prizes, including a customized Srixon driver!

BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News is looking for Southeast Texas dads to compete in this year's 12News Father's Day Showdown Longest Drive contest.

We're putting out the call for all local dads with a swing to brag about!

This Father's Day, get ready to showcase your golfing skills in the 12News Father's Day Showdown: Longest Drive.

ENTER NOW | Here's where to enter a dad for the showdown

Register now for a chance to compete for amazing prizes, including a customized Srixon driver!

We're randomly drawing FIVE dads to compete at 5 Under Golf Center in Beaumont to see who's got the longest drive.

The dads we select must be available for competing ang taping on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Beaumont, Texas.

Prizes...

Srixon Custom Fit Driver $600 L’Auberge Casino gift card $300 5 Under gift card

OFFICIAL RULES

12News Father's Day Showdown: Longest Drive

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the 12News Father's Day Showdown: Longest Drive (“Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of the State of Texas who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KBMT (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin 06/05/2023 at 12:00am CDT and ends on 06/13/2023 at 10:00am CDT (“Sweepstakes Period”).

Enter online by visiting 12NewsNow.com/Contests and clicking on the article for the specific contest. Five participants will be chosen by random drawing and will be contacted by the entrant’s provided phone number and email address.

Each participant must be available to to be at 5Under Golf Center in Beaumont, TX, from 2:30 p.m. through 6 p.m. to participate in the taping of the 12News Father's Day Showdown: Longest Drive.

You may submit 1 entry per day to the sweepstakes, but there will be only one (1) prize per person during the Sweepstakes Period. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

The entry deadline for the drawing is drawing is 06/13/2023 at 10:00am CDT.

4. Winner Selection and Odds. FIVE (5) participants will be selected in a random drawing from eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. The participants will will compete against each other in a longest golf drive contest. Winners in the live contest could win a Srixon Custom Fit Driver (1st prize), $600 L’Auberge Casino gift card (2nd prize) or a $300 5 Under gift card (3rd prize). ARV: $300 - $800. Taxes, transportation, parking, and all other expenses not referenced above are not part of the prize and are the sole responsibility of winner.

Odds of being selected depend on number of eligible entries received.

5. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Sponsor will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone after three (3) attempts may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim the prize, the winner must follow the prize redemption instructions in the winner notification email that will be sent to the email they used to enter the contest. A valid photo identification may be required. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are not assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

6. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time, for any reason. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

7. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

8. Sponsor. The 12News Father's Day Showdown: Longest Drive is sponsored by KBMT. The decisions of sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a copy of these Official Rules, visit 12NewsNow.com/Contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), 12News Father's Day Showdown: Longest Drive , 525 I-10 South Beaumont, TX 77701. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Kevin Rice at 409-981-1543 or email at KRice@12NewsNow.com.