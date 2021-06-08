Construction crews to install new median on I-10 in Chambers County starting Wednesday

This is all in response to the issues we experienced along the interstate during Harvey.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation will begin on Wednesday replacing median barriers at a total of 14 locations along Interstate 10 in Chambers County.



This is all in response to the issues we experienced along the interstate during Harvey. Rain poured in and turned the medians and barriers into virtual damns.

Along I-10 with new permanent flood prone median barrier, the new median would allow water to flow through should these sections of interstate experience an extreme flood event, TxDOT says.

Over the next two weeks, expect the following lane closures:



Beginning Tuesday night, I-10 eastbound and westbound will be down to one lane of traffic every night, Sunday through Thursday 9 p.m.-5 a.m., from FM 565 to just east of the Trinity River and from FM 1724 to Oak Island Road.

Beginning Wednesday, crews will be working daily, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. through 3:30 p.m., from Oak Island Road to FM 1406. Throughout this section, I-10 westbound will be down to two lanes of traffic and I-10 eastbound will be down to one lane of traffic.

