Firefighters and deputies in Orange County are on the scene of a gas line break north of Vidor after a construction crew hit a natural gas line.

No one was injured and no evacuation or shelter in place has been ordered according to Orange County deputies at the scene.

Currently deputies are keeping the area clear while crews from CenterPoint Energy work to repair the ruptured line.

GET NEWS ALERTS | Download the 12News App

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT