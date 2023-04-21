Beaumont residents say construction from housing project causing flooding in North End neighborhood

Those living on Plant Road believe a new housing project behind their homes has turned their backyards into ponds.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Some residents living in Beaumont's North End are voicing their frustrations after finding their yards flooded following heavy rains Thursday night.

Those living on Plant Road are blaming the issue on construction and voicing their concerns about a new subdivision popping up in their backyard.

“And it’s okay that they are developing back there, but give consideration to the residents who've been here,” Ingrid Bell, Plant Road resident, said.

Ingrid Bell and others said they have lived in the area for more than 40 years and never dealt with flooding issues until recently. They feel a new housing project happening behind their homes has turned their backyards into ponds.

"It really upsets me to see something like this after all these years,” Jeff Trust, Plant Road resident, said. "As you can see, my little shed is underwater."

With hurricane season less than two months away and with more rain in the upcoming forecast, residents feel a change needs to happen fast.

“More rain on the way means the water is slowly going to come up to our house,” Bell said.

Beaumont Publics Work Director Bart Bartkowiak said city officials are helping to find a solution.

“We went out this morning to check the conditions after the rain storm came through last night,” Bartkowiak said.

Members of the neighborhood brought their concerns to the city council, and now, the developer, Carlton Sharp, has to make changes. Sharp lives just a few houses down from the property.

"There were some silt fence issues. There's some grading issues,” Bartkowiak said. “He's in agreement that there are some issues that need to be remedied, and he's working towards getting those done."

Sharp, who is also running for city council, shared a statement with 12News saying, “We are building the subdivision according to code. We understand it is affecting homeowners and are doing what we can to mitigate the issue."

They plan to grade the site, to direct water away from nearby residents and are repairing fencing meant to prevent flooding. Residents hope the issue gets better before it gets worse.

“I'd hate for that to get into my house,” Jeff Trust said

The developer has this weekend to address the drainage concerns, and the city will come back Monday to check on the repairs. The city already worked on a drainage plan for when the property is finished.