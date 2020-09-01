BEAUMONT, Texas — At least four Southeast Texas school districts are experiencing connectivity issues with phone and web services Thursday.

The districts all use web services through the Region 5 Education Service Center which is also experiencing issues after it’s provider started experiencing problems according to the center’s director Dr. Danny Lovett.

Region 5 is also experiencing problems during the outage.

The affected districts include the Evadale, Orangefield, East Chambers and Burkeville districts according to posts on their Facebook pages.

The Evadale district lost their phone and web connection and noted that the provider, Windstream, was working on the issue according to their Facebook post.

In Orangefield the district was also without phone and internet service and asked that anyone needing to contact a campus use email according to their Facebook post.

East Chambers ISD has working phone and internet service but their website and email is not working so they ask that contact be made with them by phone their Facebook post said.

In Burkeville the district is also experiencing some issues due to the outage but the only major problem they are having is getting report cards out today.

A Burkeville ISD Facebook post explained to parents that because of the issue report cars would be sent home on Friday instead of today.

A support team member at Windstream Enterprise told 12News that the company was experiencing an outage in Northeast Texas that could be causing the issues.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

