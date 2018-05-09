IVANHOE — The woman who survived the fatal Tyler County crash on Labor Day is improving in the hospital.

Relatives say Leslie McCaa sustained injuries to her back and pelvis but will not need surgery.

The accident happened on Monday just south of Woodville along highway 69.

18-year-old Travis Jordan of Devers died, along with his grandparents, Harvey and Ann Dubose, from Hull.

Troopers say the Ford pickup driven by the 18-year-old crossed the center line and hit a Dodge pickup.

The driver of the Dodge Pickup, 48-year-old Robert Beard of Tyler, was also killed.

Crews were still cleaning the scene on Tuesday.

