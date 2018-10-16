PORT ARTHUR — Inches of rain fell onto the Lakeview area of Port Arthur on Monday, but the water didn't go away which concerns homeowners.

Resident David Vidalier says "Every time it rains, it gets up like this."

Flooding could be seen on the roads of Pecos Avenue and 10th Street.

The city of Port Arthur is responsible for drainage in this neighborhood, but Vidalier tells us he hasn't seen their presence.

"I haven't seen a city worker, not one," says Vidalier. "They come and pick up the debris, but as far as working on the drainage system I haven't seen them at all. We've been waiting to see them."

Jefferson County Drainage District 7 (DD7) operates a pump station a few blocks east of Lakeview.

Supervisor of DD7 Ronnie Hollier says the rain is designed to flow into curbside sewers and travel underground though tunnels to the pump station.

However, mother nature can sometimes be too much, especially if the system can only take on a certain amount of water at a time, according to Hollier.

"Within a storm, they'll be a small cell that will dump four plus inches an hour and it overwhelms certain areas," says Hollier. "That's been common for the last three to four years. When we get that kind of rain that fast, it just overwhelms the systems and they will back up into yards."

Hollier adds debris clogging up neighborhood sewers could be another reason streets are flooding.

12News reached out to Port Arthur city manager Harvey Robinson Monday, both over the phone and in person.

No one was willing to speak with us about the drainage issues.

It's unclear if the massive amounts of rain is causing the street flooding or if it's debris and lack of care.

Regardless, Vidalier wants something done to fix these issues.

"A lot of times it's been so high where the cars have been stranded out here at the corners especially," says Vidalier. "It gets so high that cars get submerged in it and have to get pulled out."

Rain hasn't shied away from Port Arthur recently, the city experienced its second wettest September last month with more than a foot and a half of rain.

Vidalier worries the flooding problems are just going to continue and get worse saying "What's so bad about it is when cars pass by, they start pushing water where it gets high enough that it starts coming into the house."

