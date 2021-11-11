Compassion Hospice hosts blanket drive to benefit seniors in need, homeless population in Southeast Texas

You can drop off new blankets at Capital Title - Beaumont, Classic Southeast Texas, Omnibus Home Health Care and Neches Federal Credit Union now until Dec. 3.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Compassion Hospice wants everyone to give the gift of warmth and love this winter with their 2nd Annual Warm Winter Wishes Blanket Drive, running Nov. 8 until Dec. 3.

These new blankets will benefit seniors in need and the homeless population in Southeast Texas.

Drop-off locations for blankets are at Capital Title, Classic Southeast Texas, Omnibus Home Health Care and Neches Federal Credit Union.

The drive is sponsored by Radio 105.3 Free Beaumont, Coastal Caregivers and Compassion Hospice.

Paula Baxter of Compassion Hospice and Ben Case of Classic Chevrolet spoke exclusively with 12News about how important it is for businesses and local residents to get involved in initiatives such as this blanket drive.

"It really is, I think, an obligation of all businesses in the area or the community they're in to take care of the people within that community, because the people of that community take care of them," said Case.

Baxter really encourages Southeast Texans to take advantage of the retail sales going on right now so they can get a good deal on blankets to donate.

"Right now is a really great time to find blankets on sale because people are having their Christmas sales and you can find them in a lot of different places very inexpensive," she said.

To find out more information on drop-off locations, contact phone numbers and see pictures from last year, you can search the #setxwarmwinterwishes hashtag on Facebook.

Founded in 2007 with the goal of delivering the best hospice care in the Southeast Texas area, Compassion Hospice has been recognized multiple times nationally and by patients’ families for delivering compassionate care, according to their website. With offices in Beaumont and Jasper, they're always available to help during evenings, weekends and holidays.

