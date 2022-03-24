x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Disney World, LEGO Group among companies responding to Silsbee kindergarten students' creative drawings

The class was in for a big surprise once they received their first round of mail this week.
Credit: Silsbee ISD

SILSBEE, Texas — A class of young students in Silsbee is reaping the rewards of their hard work and creativity inside the classroom.

After students in Mrs. Abbie Sadler's kindergarten class at Laura Reeves Elementary school read the book Flat Stanley, the students drew pictures of the main character.

The kindergarteners sent more than 60 hand-drawn Flat Stanleys across the world to different people, including actors, authors, sports teams, companies, and businesses around Silsbee.

The class was in for a big surprise once they received their first round of responses this week.

So far, the students received the following:

  • Signed pictures from actor Tim Allen
  • A letter and picture from the LEGO company and Mantell 
  • A letter and picture from Disney World
  • A letter and picture from Children's author Jan Brett

The Silsbee Independent School District's class is hoping to receive more responses later this month.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Credit: Silsbee ISD


Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Related Articles


In Other News

ExxonMobil employees, Lamar University hope event inspires girls to become engineers