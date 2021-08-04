Community to hold prayer vigil for Orange County first responders recovering from COVID-19, stroke

The vigil will take place on Monday, April 12, at 7 p.m. at the Eastgate Pentecostal Church in Vidor.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking the Southeast Texas community to show their support at a prayer vigil for three officials battling health issues.

Corporal Dru Crochet, Deputy Scott Barnes, and Detective Howard DeVault with the Orange Police Department are all in need of prayers and support of the community.

Deputies Crochet and Barnes are both recovering from COVID-19, and Detective DeVault is recovering from a stroke, according to Detective Joshua Lockett with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The vigil will take place on Monday, April 12, at 7 p.m. at the Eastgate Pentecostal Church. It’s located at 290 I-10 Frontage Road in Vidor.

