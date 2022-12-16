Southeast Texans showing support for PNG Indians ahead of Friday night's state championship game

Many Southeast Texans are set to be at the AT&T Stadium, which is roughly 300 miles away, to show their support.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT NECHES, Texas — From near and far, Southeast Texans are showing support for and cheering on the Port Neches-Groves Indians as they prepare to play in the state championship game.

Many Southeast Texans are set to be at the AT&T Stadium, which is roughly 300 miles away, to show their support.

Rachel Richard is fan of the Southeast Texas football team. He is just one of the many fans who made the commute to Arlington.

Richard said her son, Reid Richard, is a proud Port Neches-Groves Indian, so her and her family headed to the game to cheer on him and his teammates.

"It's all of those kids, doing their part. We all as parents and a community celebrate every single child, and when they all succeed then everyone succeeds,” said Richard.

Many area businesses are showing their support and cheering on the Indians by placing signs on their property.

For fans that decided to stick around the Golden Triangle, there are plenty of watch parties around town where you can check out the action and show your support.